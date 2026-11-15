Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

A sudden setback: a double blow throws Mourinho's plans into disarray

Follow GOAL on Google

José Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has received bad news, after his player Bernardo Silva was forced to leave the Portugal national team camp, following his medical assessment, and will therefore miss the match against Wales.

Advertisement

The newspaper Sport report that the Portuguese Football Federation have released Bernardo Silva from the current camp. A statement confirmed the decision came from the health and performance department, which ruled him unfit to take part.

The news follows Portugal's heavy 4-1 defeat to Denmark in Braga on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva began the match on the bench before coming on in the 79th minute for Bruno Fernandes. A few minutes were all he needed. The Portugal captain scored his side's only goal, deep in stoppage time.

Once the final whistle blew, Silva stayed out on the pitch and ran through some drills on his own, seemingly testing his physical condition. Hours later, the medical assessment confirmed he could not continue in the camp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He now returns to Real Madrid, where he will await news on the severity of the injury.

Related Topics

Next matches
WAL

WAL

UEFA Nations League A

17 Nov 2026

POR

POR

RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

Losing Silva is a fresh setback for José Mourinho, who had made the Portuguese a key figure in Real Madrid's midfield.

The former Manchester City man had nailed down a starting spot after the plan Mourinho used in the Clasico against Barcelona paid off. Real Madrid won that one 2-1.

Advertisement

Pairing Silva with Aurelien Tchouameni in a double pivot helped the Royal Club blunt Barcelona's threat through the middle, close the spaces between the lines and ramp up the pressing. Hansi Flick's players struggled to circulate the ball.

With the plan delivering, Mourinho stuck with it. Silva started the three matches that followed the Clasico, and the Royal Club won all of them.

Advertisement

That left Real Madrid with a flawless record going into the international break: eight straight wins across La Liga and the Champions League.

Silva is not the only midfield worry, either. Tchouameni also picked up a physical problem, pulling out of the France camp after he failed to finish training last Tuesday. He felt pain in his right adductor, the same area that troubled him at last summer's World Cup.

Advertisement

So Mourinho finds both the men who gave his midfield balance and solidity back from international duty carrying knocks.

Sport concluded: "It is a double blow for the Portuguese coach, who found in the Bernardo Silva and Tchouaméni partnership one of the secrets of the good level Real Madrid has shown recently, but he is now awaiting developments in the players' physical condition, before competitions resume once again."

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

View Author Profile