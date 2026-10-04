Iker Casillas, the Real Madrid legend and one of Jose Mourinho's fiercest critics, has performed a sudden about-turn on the Portuguese coach.

Casillas was a key figure in the Real Madrid squad during Mourinho's first spell (2010-2013), the pair winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga together. Then came the fallout. Casillas found himself dropped from the lineup during the 2012-2013 season, just as relations between Mourinho and the club's board were turning sour.

In the Netflix series bearing his name, Mourinho hinted that Casillas had become "spoiled", objecting to the Madrid players' close relationships with their Barcelona counterparts as the two teams fought it out for titles.

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Casillas once told French newspaper L'Equipe: "With Jose Mourinho, it was a marriage that ended badly".

Before Mourinho's appointment for his second spell, the Spain goalkeeper announced on his X account that he did not deny the coach's professionalism "but I don't want him at Real Madrid". The 2010 World Cup winner had also been in line for a leading role under former presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme, who opposed Mourinho's return.

A sudden change

His most recent comments tell a different story. Speaking with former Atletico Madrid assistant coach German Burgos on his YouTube channel, Casillas said he sees Mourinho as "different" from the man who led Real Madrid first time around.

"Jose is different," Casillas said. "He looks like the same successful coach, with his talent and everything, but he came with a different idea".

The goalkeeper refused to be drawn on the past, offering only: "I still laugh about it, I remember a lot of things".

Casillas stayed at Real Madrid for two years after Mourinho's departure. He went on to win the third Champions League title of his career in the season following the Portuguese's exit.