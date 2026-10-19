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Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A striking tifo from Trabzon: Salah rides the Besiktas eagle in Turkey's big clash

M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

Heated clashes between fans

Trabzonspor fans sent a loud message to rivals Besiktas ahead of the two sides' clash in the eighth round of the Turkish League.

In the stands they unveiled a tifo showing the Egyptian star soaring high above a giant eagle, the rivals' symbol, with several Besiktas players clinging to the bird's legs.

Salah appears to lead the eagle and the Besiktas players towards Trabzonspor's stronghold, as if he had conquered them and dragged them against their will to Papara Park.

Besiktas, of course, are nicknamed the Black Eagles.

Salah had been linked with a move to Besiktas before joining Trabzonspor. Those negotiations grew complicated.



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