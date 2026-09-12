A Spanish journalist: this player will be treated unfairly in the Ballon d'Or

The renowned Spanish journalist David Medina predicted that one of the players of La Roja would be treated unjustly in this year's Ballon d'Or race.

Writing in his column for the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Medina argues that Fabian Ruiz, the Paris Saint-Germain star, deserves to be a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or. His problem? He does not sell himself.

Titled "Fabian deserves to win the Ballon d'Or", the article read in full as follows:

"The usual buzz around the Ballon d'Or has already begun, and the candidates have started to secure their positions. As you know, Mbappe, Lamine and other first-rank stars are sending out their messages, or mobilising their supporters, with the aim of winning an award that honours individual talent in a team sport par excellence. And perhaps this is where the first mistake lies, while the second mistake is the failure to assess the true merits for winning it."

"In the past, being crowned World Cup champion, as happened with Cannavaro, was enough to win the Ballon d'Or. And if you add to that the Champions League, an achievement that only a very small number of players have managed to accomplish in the same year, your chances took on another dimension. Well, in 2026 there is a player who has combined the two biggest titles of the year, yet his name does not appear on any list of candidates."

Fabian: without rival

"The talk here is about Fabian Ruiz. The former Sevilla player was a prominent part of the magnificent orchestra of Paris Saint-Germain, who returned to win the Champions League trophy. And at the World Cup, as you know, he broke into the starting eleven after pushing a star like Pedri out of the line-up, ending up also as a decisive player in claiming the second title."

"With a little marketing and self-promotion, Fabian's name should have been among the strongest candidates. And then, when it is confirmed that he will not win the Ballon d'Or, we will remember this injustice, just as we remember that neither Xavi nor Iniesta was crowned with the Ballon d'Or in 2010."



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