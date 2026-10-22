"A smile and a decisive message": Mbappé responds to a question about Paris's four goals against Barcelona

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has confirmed he tuned in to watch his former club Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the Champions League.

The France captain followed PSG's 4-2 win over Barcelona on television on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Canal+ after Real's 4-1 victory over Leipzig on Wednesday evening, he reflected on the game and looked ahead to Sunday's Clásico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Smiling, Mbappé said: "Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona? A great match, who doesn't watch it?".



"I love football, and I watch it whatever the circumstances, but you don't learn much from matches like this. It's in the Champions League," he continued.

He concluded: "This week we return to the Spanish league, and we will focus on preparing well for it".