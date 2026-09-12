A thumping win over Al-Taawoun was not enough to calm Al-Hilal's fans in their anger towards Italian coach Simone Inzaghi. Six unanswered goals in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League handed the team their biggest result in the history of the two clubs' meetings in the competition.

The attacking display was striking and the scoreline heavy, yet a section of the fanbase refused to read the match as evidence of any improvement or of the coach's project taking hold. Their stance on Inzaghi, they insisted, has nothing to do with the result of a single game, no matter how big.

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On X, the criticism kept coming. "Even if we scored 10, I wouldn't trust him," one supporter wrote, a clear sign that six goals had done nothing to shift his view of whether Inzaghi can lead the team in the big fixtures.

Another fan played down the win entirely, arguing the result said more about the opposition than the winners. "The result is 50% because Al-Taawoun are poor, not because Al-Hilal are terrifying," he wrote. A third dismissed the fixture as any kind of yardstick: "Al-Taawoun are not a measure for you to see Inzaghi as a genius, and I still stand by my words, Inzaghi is out of bounds."

The six goals did not change the conviction, and the anger continues

The criticism only sharpened. Some fans refused to let six goals delay the talk of Inzaghi's exit, arguing he has yet to offer enough to prove he is the right man for a squad packed with this many stars.

One supporter went further still, warning the result could lull the team into a false sense of security. "Do not be deceived by this win, all the clubs have taken their share of Al-Taawoun," he wrote, urging that the six goals not be treated as conclusive proof of any progress under the Italian.

Fans also took aim at how Inzaghi handles his squad, pointing to players who have thrived after leaving or being frozen out of his plans. One branded him "a coach of destruction, not titles", a jibe that captures just how deep the discontent runs even in victory.

Not everyone agreed. Another section of the support insists the Italian cannot be judged on a single game, yet the calls for his departure rang out loud after the six goals. "My view of Inzaghi will not change," one supporter wrote. "This man must not continue to lead Al-Hilal. End of story."

So the six goals against Al-Taawoun became less a big win than a fresh test of Inzaghi's standing in the blue stands. The reactions proved one thing: however harsh the result on the opponent, it is not enough on its own to close the coach's file, with a section of the fanbase still demanding he goes.

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