Cristiano Ronaldo is one goal away from standing alone at the top of Al Nassr's all-time continental scoring charts. The Portugal forward and Al Nassr captain has drawn level with former club striker Abderrazak Hamdallah of Morocco.

Ronaldo struck in Monday evening's 3-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi, in the second round of West Zone group matches in the AFC Champions League Elite. That took him to 16 goals in Asian competition for the club, level with Hamdallah at the summit.

"The Don" opened his account in this season's tournament with that strike. He had already racked up six goals in the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League and eight the following season, plus one in the AFC Champions League Two, before adding his latest against the Uzbeks.

One more goal and the Portuguese star moves past Hamdallah to sit alone on the throne of Al Nassr's continental scorers. Another record to add to his collection in Saudi Arabia.

Former Al Nassr man Anderson Talisca sits third on the list. The Brazilian has 11 goals, five behind Ronaldo and Hamdallah.

Angelo opened the scoring against Neftchi before Ronaldo stretched the lead. The visitors pulled one back in the second half, then an own goal settled it in the hosts' favour.

That victory handed Al Nassr a lift after their 4-0 hammering by UAE side Al Ain in the opening round.