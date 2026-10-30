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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A shocking decision regarding Zalzouli's move to Paris Saint-Germain

A. Ezzalzouli
A. Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis
Morocco
LaLiga
Ligue 1
Champions League
Morocco
France
Spain

Achraf Hakimi's friendship is not enough

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The chances of Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli moving to Paris Saint-Germain have receded. Italian journalist Matteo Moretto says the deal has little chance of happening at present, despite the Real Betis winger being linked with the French club as they hunt for a replacement for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Moretto ruled out any move away from Real Betis, explaining that Ezzalzouli sharing an agent with Achraf Hakimi, plus the strong friendship between the pair, does not necessarily mean he will join Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking via the "DAZN" network, the Italian journalist said: "It is true that Ezzalzouli shares an agent with Hakimi, and he is also a very close friend of his, but the player already had the opportunity to leave Real Betis last summer. However, he is tied to a contract with the club until 2029, and he feels very happy there. I have been informed that the question of his move to Paris Saint-Germain does not have great chances at the present time."

Ezzalzouli had emerged as one of the options for Paris Saint-Germain to cover the loss of Kvaratskhelia, who tore a cruciate ligament against Barcelona. The injury rules him out for the rest of the season.

PSG rarely hesitate to dive into the market when their technical and administrative staff feel the squad needs strengthening. That has fuelled talk of a new signing to bolster the front line.

Ezzalzouli has come a long way of late. He is now one of the attackers most capable of making a difference in Spanish football, and he has built a bigger reputation across Europe too.

His numbers last season tell the story of that progress. He scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists, confirming the qualitative leap he made going forward.

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