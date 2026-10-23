Al-Nassr keep winning, but Ange Postecoglou cannot shake the critics. The Australian faces fresh scrutiny over his side's inconsistent displays, the latest of which was a 1-0 win over Neom on matchday 10 of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Read also.. Video: in word and deed.. how did Postecoglou deal with Ronaldo's sad night?

Turki Al-Ajma, the well-known media figure, pulled no punches on his programme "Al-Mansa" on the Saudi "Thmanyah" channel network: "The most important thing for me regarding Postecoglou is that he be skilled in coaching, but he is not."

He went on: "Some praise the speeches he gives to the players in the dressing room, but if I spoke instead of him, my words would be better, and as I said, for me the coach is about tactics and technical matters first and foremost."

Next matches AFS Saudi Pro League 09:30 ALN

The criticism just won't stop. Much of it stems from the gulf between this team and the one that played under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus last season.

Yet the table tells a kinder story. Al-Nassr sit third with 20 points, just four behind leaders Al-Qadsiah and two off runners-up Al-Hilal.

Next up is Al-Fayha this Friday afternoon on matchday 11, a competition "Al-Alami" won in the previous edition.