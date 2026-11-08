Pablo Maffeo has issued an official apology after the Valencia defender's furious comments in a half-time television interview during his side's clash with Real Madrid sparked controversy. The Spanish giants ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the twelfth round of La Liga, and Maffeo delivered his apology through a statement posted to the Stories feature on his official Instagram account.

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" reported that Maffeo wanted to clear up what happened and apologise for his reaction after his words drew widespread criticism. His anger, he stressed, was not directed at the journalist who conducted the interview, and he holds those working in the media in high regard.

"I am writing this because I feel the need to clarify what happened between the two halves," the Valencia player began. He explained that he was told the interview had to be conducted, but that he had shown from the start he did not wish to do it, because he knew he was extremely angry and that the timing was not suitable for expressing his thoughts.

In the end, Maffeo was told the interview was compulsory and that he had to appear despite not wanting to. He apologised to the journalist immediately after the match, explaining that his outburst was not aimed at him personally.

The Spanish full-back underlined his great respect for all the professionals who do their jobs. The journalist, he insisted, was not responsible for what happened. His aim was simply to explain the circumstances, confirm he did not intend to offend anyone and apologise to everyone who took his reaction personally.

That apology came after his remarks to "DAZN" during the first-half interval, when he made his displeasure plain. "I absolutely do not want to do this interview, it is ridiculous. If it has to be done, then it will happen and that will be the end of it. There is no point to it, we are playing a match."

He did not stop at rejecting the interview. Maffeo also took aim at the officiating, convinced his team had been handed unfair decisions. "Fouls that did not exist are being awarded. Ask me whatever you want, we need a fairer referee. There was no foul in the first goal, and that affects us."

Real Madrid settled the clash with a comfortable 3-0 win at the Mestalla, a result that marked their eighth consecutive victory in all competitions. Valencia's miserable home form rolls on, leaving them second-from-bottom in the La Liga table.