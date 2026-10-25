A repeated scenario for Dembélé at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, and Mbappé's attendance stance revealed

France stars Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé will attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, Monday evening, in London, according to French network "RMC".

Mbappé faces the Clásico with Real Madrid against Barcelona today, Sunday, while Dembélé won the award last year. Both men will head to the British capital in the coming hours.

Injury keeps Dembélé out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad that take on Lyon tomorrow, Monday evening.

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The rest of the PSG delegation remains a question mark. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to undergo surgery very soon, possibly in Doha, to treat an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

Nor has club captain Marquinhos confirmed his attendance after picking up an injury to his right thigh during the clash with Barcelona (4-2). As for club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who is accustomed to being in London for professional reasons, he is expected to decide his position at the last moment.

History is repeating itself. Just as they did last year, Paris Saint-Germain play a match on the evening of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, this time against Olympique Lyonnais. The Parisian side lost on the same occasion last year to Olympique de Marseille by a score of (1-0).

And again as last year, Ousmane Dembélé, nursing a thigh injury, will still be able to travel to London for the ceremony despite missing his team's match.



