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Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A repeat of 1974 sends Tottenham back into the danger zone

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
Premier League
R. De Zerbi
England
Italy

Early crisis

Tottenham Hotspur are in early crisis. A second straight defeat, 0-2 to Newcastle United on Saturday evening, leaves them pointless and without a goal after two rounds of the new Premier League season.

The London club sit rock bottom of the table. Newcastle, meanwhile, climbed to third on four points.

Fresh from surviving a relegation scare last season, Spurs supporters have every reason to fret again. According to Opta, the club haven't lost their opening two league games without scoring since the 1974-75 season.



Roberto De Zerbi now faces an early test. The manager must halt the slide and find the attacking solutions to steer his side back to winning ways.

Read also: He outshone Barcelona and offers from Saudi Arabia: Real Madrid land a golden deal

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