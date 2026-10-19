Former international referee Saad Al-Kathiri has settled the controversy over the validity of Al-Ahli's goal against Al-Feiha. Ukrainian Artem Bondarenko struck in the final seconds of the first half on Monday evening, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League, a clash "Al-Raqi" went on to win 3-2.

Al-Kathiri, the refereeing analyst at "Al-Jazirah" newspaper, confirmed the referee got it right in allowing the goal. He stressed that Al-Feiha's players had no justification for objecting to an incident that produced a goal at the 47:23 mark, despite only two minutes being added for the first half.

Read also: Flick: Paris are the best team in the world, and this star will start

Al-Feiha's players were furious. The goal arrived after the announced stoppage time had elapsed, and they believed the referee should have blown for the end of the first half before the ball hit the net. That belief lit the fuse on the row over the decision.

The laws of football, though, hand the referee the authority to extend the announced stoppage time. The time shown by the fourth official is a minimum, not a fixed limit that cannot be passed. A referee can add to it to make up for time lost during play, which means a goal scored after those two minutes does not automatically count as invalid.

Bondarenko's goal handed Al-Ahli a crucial lift in a thrilling encounter. The Ukrainian bagged both his goals, while Firas Al-Buraikan netted the second from the penalty spot, and "Al-Raqi" held on for all three points despite Al-Feiha's efforts to drag themselves back into the game.

So Al-Kathiri's verdict backs the referee's decision to allow Al-Ahli's goal and dismisses the objections over its timing. The incident shone a light once again on a key refereeing detail: the announced stoppage time does not have to be the moment the whistle goes to end the half.