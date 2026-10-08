Michael Olise is no longer just a promising signing for Bayern Munich. He has become one of the key players in the Bavarian project. The France international impressed once again during the international break with his national team, continuing the momentum of a strong start to the season in Germany.

Those performances have carried him another step forward, and his growing influence hasn't gone unnoticed in Munich. The question of his future has already become a major talking point inside the club.

Bayern are clearly keen to keep their winger for the long term, but the situation looks more complicated than a simple contract extension. According to the latest from "Sport Bild", no serious negotiations have begun yet, and Olise has not made his intentions in Munich clear.

The club want to tie him down quickly, with plans to offer an extremely attractive deal that could keep him until 2032. A request from the player's agents could complicate matters, though. He is said to want a release clause written into his future contract, according to "Foot Mercato".

Fresh information has added another twist. Bild journalist Christian Falk reports that Bayern are now ready to make a very rare concession to keep Olise.

The Bavarian club usually refuse to accept termination clauses. This time, the hierarchy may finally give in to a request from the player's camp.

The plan comes down to handing Olise an exit clause in his new deal, but on terms that heavily protect Bayern's interests. The figure mentioned would reach 200 million euros, an amount that gives the Bavarians plenty of flexibility while respecting the Frenchman's wish not to be locked into a long-term contract.

Olise currently earns around 14 million euros a year, far less than the 25 million euros picked up by teammate Harry Kane. His brilliance with France only strengthens his negotiating position.

Bayern also know that plenty of Europe's biggest clubs are watching his situation closely ahead of next summer, with reports pointing to interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

So the Munich hierarchy are working hard to avoid any stalemate, pushing to secure their winger's future quickly. Accepting a release clause may be unusual, but Bayern may view 200 million euros as an acceptable compromise to retain Olise for the long haul.



