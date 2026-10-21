A possible security decision: will Paris Saint-Germain's stars miss the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Paris Saint-Germain's Sunday evening clash with Lyon, part of the eighth round of the French league, could be postponed after a decision from the Paris police headquarters. Security pressures gripping the French capital are behind the move, a development that may disrupt the Parisian side's fixture schedule and affect their stars' attendance at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The match was set for the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening. But according to "RMC Sport", the authorities are weighing up a change of date given the intensive security preparations for a weekend expected to see fresh demonstrations in Paris.

Stade de France compounds the problem. The venue hosts a regular season NFL fixture that same weekend, an event demanding its own deployment of large numbers of security forces.

These clashing commitments pile additional pressure on the security services, especially after the violence and looting Paris witnessed last Saturday on the sidelines of protests against the rising cost of living.

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The Ballon d'Or ceremony dilemma

A postponement would do more than shift one league fixture. It could push the match into a clash with the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, scheduled for Monday in London.

Remember last year. The French Clasico between Olympique Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain was pushed back 24 hours, landing it on the same date as the Ballon d'Or ceremony and depriving a number of the Parisian side's players of watching Ousmane Dembélé crowned.

Should the Lyon clash move to Monday, PSG's players could face that same conflict between sporting duty and attendance at the much-anticipated ceremony.

Heading to London, the Parisian delegation is expected to feature Ousmane Dembélé, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes. All three are carrying injuries that will keep them out of the Lyon clash regardless.

For the rest of the squad, attendance hinges on the final date. Sporting commitments may stop them travelling to London if the fixture is scheduled to kick off at the same time as the ceremony.

Other postponements in the French league due to security circumstances

PSG and Lyon are not alone. The eighth round has seen other changes to the schedule driven by the same circumstances.

France's league body moved the match between Toulouse and Troyes from its original Saturday slot to Sunday. It also postponed the second-division clash between Montpellier and Red Star to Monday.

The stakes sharpen the picture. Lyon sit top of the table on 14 points, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference alone.

Before any potential meeting with the Parisian side, Lyon face Germany's Hoffenheim tomorrow, Thursday, in the Europa League league phase. That only heightens the sensitivity of any new change to their fixture schedule.

Security considerations, a packed European calendar and the looming Ballon d'Or ceremony leave the fate of the Paris and Lyon summit in the hands of the French authorities. The question now is whether Saint-Germain will be forced to rethink their plans during one of the most congested periods of the season.