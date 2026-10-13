A paradox before the Galatasaray test: Barcelona a goal machine with defensive gaps

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Barcelona have a devastating attack in Champions League matches, but their defence knows no safety.

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Barcelona head to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening for their second game of the Champions League group stage, and their numbers in the competition tell two very different stories.

The side have scored 141 goals across their last 31 matches in the competition, at a rate of 4.55 goals per game, according to statistics from UEFA's official website. In 16 matches of that same run, they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Hansi Flick's men can find the net almost at will. They can also be got at. The challenge in Istanbul is to marry that ruthlessness in the final third with something more solid behind it, because one lapse at the back could be all the Turkish side need.

The equation is a simple one. Attacking effectiveness can win Barcelona the tie, but every goal conceded invites trouble, particularly against opponents who know how to exploit space.

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Those raw rates come with a caveat, mind. The 4.55 figure counts goals at both ends, and failing to keep a clean sheet is a long way from losing a match.

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Among the other numbers flagged up by the competition's official website, Galatasaray's Ilkay Gundogan scored five goals in 51 matches in a Barcelona shirt during the 2023-2024 season, his only campaign with the Catalan side.

He has also previously played alongside Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City.

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Galatasaray's only win over Barcelona came in November 1994, a 2-1 victory. Okan Buruk, now the Galatasaray coach, played in that game, coming off the bench with his team a goal down. It remains his only appearance against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Just one win has come their way in their last 22 matches against Spanish opponents, with six draws and 15 defeats.

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The last nine games of that run have brought nothing at all: two draws, seven defeats, and no victory since they beat Real Madrid 3-2 at home in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2013.

Lamine Yamal has scored 12 goals in the Champions League before turning 20. One more draws him level with Kylian Mbappe's record in that age category, and he could do it today.