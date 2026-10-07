Comparing the careers of the two greatest legends in football history, former England star Gary Lineker expressed his deep regret at the tense manner in which Cristiano Ronaldo's international career appears to have ended. "The Don" deserved a farewell befitting his greatness, Lineker stressed, much like the legendary scene Lionel Messi enjoyed in Buenos Aires.

The remarks came on the sidelines of the "Leaders Week in the Sports Industry" conference at Stamford Bridge in London, just 24 hours after Ronaldo (41) issued a lengthy statement explaining his sudden departure from the Portugal squad's camp last week. In it, he accused coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his promises.

The scene on the other continent could hardly have been more different. Lionel Messi bid farewell to Argentina's fans in ideal fashion, scoring a goal and providing two assists in the 3-0 friendly win over Benin. Warm applause and non-stop chants rang around the Monumental stadium on a night that felt like a tribute to an entire career.

Lineker told reporters in a sorrowful tone: "I think it's a little bit sad because he was a great player, and in the end, after five or ten years, no one will remember this tension, we'll only remember how great he was."

The England football legend added: "But I think Messi's farewell was very moving, and I think Cristiano deserves the same thing."

His comments drag the historic rivalry back into the spotlight. The pair shared football's throne for more than a decade and a half, Messi winning the Ballon d'Or eight times to Ronaldo's five, though neither features among the frontrunners for this year's award.

Lineker also seized the chance to praise his compatriot Harry Kane. The striker equalled England's record for international caps at 125, level with the legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton, after featuring against the Czech Republic. His tally now stands at 91 goals following the 3-0 win.

Having scored 48 goals in the Three Lions shirt himself, Lineker hailed the current captain as one of England's greatest players of all time. "I think he deserves to be on that list, perhaps alongside Bobby Charlton, and maybe even Bobby Moore, look at his record, it's amazing," he said.

He concluded: "He's not just a goalscorer, and not just a penalty-box player like me, he's much more than that, he can drop deep, he spreads passes everywhere, and he scores all kinds of goals, with both feet, with his head, he has everything."



