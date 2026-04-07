A notable return and three absentees… Arbeloa announces Real Madrid’s squad for the clash with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has announced his squad list for Tuesday’s clash with Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arbeloa’s selection saw the absence of Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes due to injury, whilst Los Blancos welcomed back midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Real Madrid’s full squad for the match against Bayern Munich is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González, Javi Navarro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent, Asensio, Carreras, Fran García, Rüdiger, Huisen.

Midfield: Bellingham – Camavinga – Valverde – Tchouameni – Arda Güler – Dani Ceballos – Thiago.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior – Kylian Mbappé – Gonzalo García – Ibrahim Díaz – Mastantuno.



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