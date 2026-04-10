A non-sporting reason: why is Hakimi absent from the nominees for a French-African award?

Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s right-back, has been left off the shortlist for the Marc-Vivien Foé Award, which is given to the best African player in the French league.

French newspaper L’Équipe reported today, Friday, that Hakimi’s name does not appear on the list of the 11 nominees for the prestigious award this season for reasons unrelated to sport, but rather to his conduct off the pitch.

It added that the 27-year-old was omitted from the nominations due to his being referred to trial in a rape case.

According to the selection criteria, the player must “display exemplary behavior on and off the pitch.”

The Moroccan international was referred to trial last February, following accusations in a rape case dating back to February 2023.

The Marc-Vivien Foé Award was established in honor of the former Cameroon international, who died after a heart attack during a Confederations Cup match in 2003 held in France.

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The 11 nominees for the 2026 Marc-Vivien Foé Award:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Marseille)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Monaco)

Bamba Dieng (Senegal, Lorient)

Guéla Doué (Côte d’Ivoire, Strasbourg)

Armand Guodou (Côte d’Ivoire, Strasbourg)

Ilan Kebbal (Algeria, Paris FC)

Hervé Koffi (Burkina Faso, Angers)

Arsène Kouassi (Burkina Faso, Lorient)

Aïssa Mandi (Algeria, Lille)

Moussa Niakhaté (Senegal, Lyon)

Mamadou Sangaré (Mali, Lens)