Galatasaray have intensified their efforts to sign Portuguese star Rafael Leao, after Italy's Milan rejected an initial offer worth 35 million euros, split between 30 million fixed and 5 million in performance-related incentives.

Milan are holding out for 50 million euros to sanction their forward's departure, according to the "Turkiye Today" website. The Turkish club are preparing to return with an improved bid that could reach 40 million euros, plus further bonuses and incentives.

One option on the table is to restructure the deal as a loan with an obligation to buy. Leao would initially join on a temporary basis, with the purchase clause activated later under agreed terms.

The proposed 40 million euros still falls short of Milan's demands. It does, however, narrow the gap between the two parties compared to the previous offer.

Leao's own decision remains the decisive factor, for all Galatasaray's seriousness. The 27-year-old forward has so far shown no clear desire to move to the Turkish Super Lig.

Victor Osimhen's presence in Galatasaray's ranks could be the incentive that pushes Leao to reconsider more seriously. Milan, meanwhile, are chasing the biggest possible return to fund their remaining signings before the window shuts.

Ruben Amorim has stressed that Leao will face the same assessment criteria as every other player in his squad, with no guarantees over his place in the starting line-up.

Amorim said: "Leao enjoys playing, but he is a player in the team like the others. He helped the team today and that is important, but I evaluate him in the same way that I evaluate Nkunku or Camarda".