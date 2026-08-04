The future of Azzedine Ounahi is fast becoming one of the standout stories of the transfer market, with a growing scrum of clubs chasing the Moroccan midfielder.

Ounahi looks set to leave Girona after the Catalan side's relegation, with a host of Spanish clubs circling, Barcelona among them. Sealing the deal, though, won't be straightforward for the Catalans should they decide to make their move.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona have hit the market hunting for a solution to Frenkie de Jong's injury, which will keep him out for a period ranging between three and four months. Ounahi is one of the options on their list, fresh off a strong World Cup and a fine season with Girona.

His experience in the Spanish league and his versatility have caught other eyes too. Rival clubs won't hesitate to make a run at him despite a price nudging 25 million euros.

Transfer specialist Ekrem Konur reports that Real Betis are lining up a serious bid. The hierarchy at the Benito Villamarin view Ounahi as ideal for a side crying out for more creativity in the final third, a player who can knit attacks together and threaten near the opponent's box.

"Sport" have flagged a third contender in the race. Deportivo La Coruna are dreaming of an Ounahi deal that now looks all but impossible.

Having solved their left-back problem by signing Angelino, La Coruna's priority is a central defender. Even so, the sporting management haven't ruled out bringing in a different attacking option, and on paper Ounahi fits that role to a tee.

Celta Vigo showed interest in the early weeks of the summer, as did Ajax under Michel. His World Cup displays complicated any progress, sending his market value soaring.