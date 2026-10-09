CAF are poised to scrap their plan to stage the Africa Cup of Nations every four years rather than every two, a move that could reshape the future of the continental tournament.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, CAF are weighing a return to the old system of a tournament every two years. A vote on the proposal is expected during a meeting of CAF's executive committee in Cape Verde.

Switching to a four-yearly cycle had drawn widespread criticism, given the place the Africa Cup of Nations holds in the continent's football calendar and its importance to fans and national teams alike.

Opponents argued that a longer gap between editions could hurt the presence of African teams on the international stage, cut the revenues tied to the tournament and deprive fans of their biggest continental occasion every two years.

Motsepe confirms a return to the previous system is under study

Patrice Motsepe, the CAF president, has confirmed that a return to a two-yearly Africa Cup of Nations is already being studied.

Speaking on Friday during a CAF meeting in Cape Verde, in comments highlighted by French network "Foot Mercato", Motsepe said: "We are studying the possibility of returning to holding the Africa Cup of Nations every two years. This matter is currently under study."

His words mark a clear shift in the confederation's stance, after it announced last December that the tournament would move to a four-year cycle starting from 2028.

The 2027 edition is set to run between 19 June and 17 July next year across Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. As things stand, CAF have no plans to move or postpone it, according to comments made by the confederation's media spokesperson, Luxolo September, to Kooora a few days ago.