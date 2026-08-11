Egyptian network "ON Sport" have snapped up the broadcasting rights for the friendly between Al Ahly and Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday 19 August.

The network confirmed today, Tuesday, that the clash at the "Spotify Camp Nou" will be shown exclusively on the "ON Sport" app.

Emirati channel "Sharjah" had earlier landed the broadcasting rights for the same fixture.

Both giants, Egyptian and Spanish, are using the game to sharpen up for the new 2026-2027 campaign.

Al Ahly are running a training camp in Spain until 20 August, and they will round it off against La Liga champions Barcelona.

That makes them the first Arab and African side to take on Barcelona in the club's traditional pre-season showpiece, named after their historic president Joan Gamper.