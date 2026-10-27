A Moroccan star on Paris's table: Barcelona waits!

Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli has caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain, who are weighing up a move for the Real Betis winger to cover the long-term injury absence of Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The deal could hand Barcelona a windfall of close to 11 million euros.

Spanish newspaper "Sport", citing journalist Ekrem Konur, report that Ezzalzouli is one of the options the French club are considering to bolster their attack in the winter window. Kvaratskhelia ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that rules him out until the end of the season.

PSG are interested, but they are studying their options carefully given the hefty price tag. Barcelona, meanwhile, are watching the negotiations closely, set to benefit from the 20% sell-on clause they hold on the player.

55 million euros, Betis's condition

Betis are in no hurry to let Ezzalzouli go. They slapped a 55 million euro price on him during the last summer window, a figure close to his release clause of around 60 million euros.

Ezzalzouli made the move from Barcelona to Betis in September 2023 for 7.5 million euros, with the Catalan club keeping 20% of any future sale.

Were the deal to go through at 55 million euros, Barcelona would pocket around 11 million. That makes the Moroccan winger's future a matter of keen interest at the Camp Nou.

Aston Villa and Newcastle

PSG are not the first to come knocking. Aston Villa and Newcastle United tracked Ezzalzouli last summer and looked into a possible signing, but he chose to stay at Betis, where he has become a key man in Manuel Pellegrini's plans.

The interest followed a storming campaign in which he scored 15 goals and laid on 13 assists in 43 matches. He has since opened the 2026-2027 season with three goals in seven league games and another in two Champions League outings.