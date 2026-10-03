Fresh surprises have emerged over fan attendance ahead of the eagerly awaited Gulf Cup 27 semi-final between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with supporters reportedly struggling to get hold of tickets for the match.

Demand for tickets to the Saudi Arabia and Qatar clash has been weak so far, according to the Saudi channel "Al-Arabiya", with technical problems hitting fans at the payment stage and making it difficult for many to complete their purchase.

Those glitches surface specifically when supporters try to pay, the channel explained, scuppering the booking process even though fans are desperate to watch from the stands. The match carries huge weight as one of the tournament's standout fixtures.

"Al-Arabiya" also revealed that 16,600 free tickets have gone out to Saudi supporters, a move designed to pack the stands with home fans and roar the team on against Qatar.

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The Qatar Football Association, the source added, bought 700 tickets to hand out to Qatari fans in Jeddah, hoping to give the team vocal backing in the semi-final against Saudi Arabia.

Supporters are gearing up for an exceptional atmosphere as both sides chase a place in the Gulf Cup 27 final. The question of who fills the stands remains one of the big talking points before kick-off.