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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

A long-awaited breakthrough at Al-Ahly before the Asian clash with Al-Sadd

Al-Sadd vs Al Ahli
Al-Sadd
Al Ahli
AFC Champions League Elite
E. Mendy
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

The classy side regains one of its most important weapons

Al-Ahli have been handed a major boost ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd. Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has edged closer to a return to the starting line-up for Monday's fourth-round fixture in the AFC Champions League Elite, according to press reports.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ahli are getting Mendy back after the 34-year-old missed recent matches through injury. He is now in contention to start again for the continental test.

Read also: A stunning surprise: will Al-Hilal snatch Joao Felix?

Al-Ahli's players stuck to recovery work on Saturday, training inside the team's hotel in Qatar under Dutch coach Marino Pusic. The focus was sharpening the physical side before resuming on-field sessions.

Next matches
ALS

ALS

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

AHL

AHL

On Sunday, the squad will hold their main and final training session in preparation for the match against Al-Sadd. The media will have access to the opening 15 minutes, in line with the arrangements approved before the fixture.

Third place in the West group is where Al-Ahli sit going into the clash, with 7 points from two wins and a draw. They are chasing a positive result to strengthen their standing and keep their run in the tournament alive.

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