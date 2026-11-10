beIN Sports have apologised after a journalist was filmed making inappropriate comments about tennis star Aryna Sabalenka.

The channel was showing the WTA Finals to viewers in France when fans spotted a remark on the live broadcast that appeared not to be meant for air, according to England's "The Sun".

During a promotional video, the camera closed in on Sabalenka, the 28-year-old world number two in women's tennis, as she blew a kiss to the lens.

Behind her, journalist Matthieu Soulier, who seemingly had no idea his microphone was live, was heard making an inappropriate comment about the Belarusian.

Over Sabalenka's video clip, Soulier can be heard saying: "Look, look, look, she's terrible."

One viewer posted the clip on social media, branded the comments "shameful" and tagged the French broadcasting regulator.

That same user also tagged Florent Houzot, director of broadcast operations, programming and editorial at beIN Sports France.

Houzot wasted no time. He issued an apology on behalf of the broadcaster.

"I am sorry and strongly condemn the statements made live on air this evening during the broadcast of the WTA Finals," he wrote.

He added: "These comments do not reflect the values of beIN SPORTS. I reaffirm our commitment to treating all athletes and contributors to our programmes with respect."

Soulier has yet to comment on the ongoing controversy.

The timing stings. It all comes just a day after the channel announced a multi-year deal to broadcast the ATP Tour in France.