Gianni Daniele, the chief medical officer of the Italian Tennis Federation, has sparked widespread controversy with his comments about Carlos Alcaraz's injury. He cast doubt on its nature and hinted that the Spanish star may be going through a period of psychological decline that has affected his level on court.

Speaking to Italian newspaper "La Repubblica", Daniele said the nature of Alcaraz's wrist injury has not yet become clear in the absence of an official statement from the Spanish side. The uncertainty surrounding the player, he argued, has opened the door to speculation about his psychological condition and his ability to recover his usual level.

"Spain has not yet clarified the nature of Alcaraz's wrist injury, and now speculation is growing that he is going through a period of psychological weakness, as he wants to recover his previous level but is suffering from a kind of depression, which is a vicious circle that prevents him from regaining his self-confidence," the Italian medical officer explained.

His next remark raised further question marks over Alcaraz's situation. "The doubts have begun to surface," Daniele added, expressing his regret that compatriot Jannik Sinner has not been able to face a player of the Spaniard's level.

The comments land at a time when nobody has disclosed the details of Alcaraz's injury. That silence prompted Daniele to link the physical and psychological sides of the player, an interpretation that sparked widespread controversy given the sensitivity of discussing a player's mental state without an official medical announcement.

Daniele then turned to Sinner, who withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament because of knee pain. He stressed that the Italian's decision to pull out does not necessarily mean there is a serious injury.

"The concern of tennis players is not limited to their physical health only. The world number one does not take part in a Masters 1000 tournament to train and play two matches and then return home," Daniele said, suggesting Sinner's withdrawal was most likely a precautionary measure rather than an indicator of a problem that calls for concern.

He closed by playing down fears about Sinner's readiness for the US Open. "We should not exaggerate this matter, although we must watch him closely, and I think he will be fine at the US Open," the Italian medical officer said.

Sinner may face some difficulties in the early rounds of the tournament, Daniele pointed out, much like at Wimbledon. He considered this to be within the "calculated risks", at a time when Alcaraz's situation remains the most controversial, especially with the continuing uncertainty over the nature of his injury and the date of his return to competition.