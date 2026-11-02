José Mourinho and Álvaro López, coach of Real Madrid's youth side, are locked in a remarkable rivalry at the start of this season. Both have produced striking results, particularly in Europe, where each has won all of his matches so far. The scene recalls the bond that brought master and pupil together inside the Spanish club.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Mourinho and Álvaro López share a story the paper first highlighted last season, long before the Portuguese coach's return to Real Madrid was confirmed.

Back in 2012, during his first spell in charge of the Spanish club, Mourinho handed a first-team debut to the man who now coaches the youth side.

Fourteen years on, fate has reunited master and pupil in a rivalry packed with victories at Valdebebas, especially in the European competitions, where both have won every match.

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Tuesday renews the meeting between the two coaches, on the flight carrying the Real Madrid and youth-team delegations to Athens ahead of a new round of the Champions League and the Youth League.

Mourinho is chasing top spot in the senior continental competition, having won all three of his matches against Inter, Roma and Leipzig. Álvaro López, meanwhile, hopes to protect a historic lead secured by a third win over Leipzig in the last round.

An exceptional start

Both coaches keep producing striking levels at the start of the season, in a rivalry that could deliver a historic feat: Real Madrid topping the standings of both the Champions League and the Youth League at the same time.

Seven consecutive victories have fired Real Madrid into the Athens trip under Mourinho, taking the team's total to 12 wins from 14 matches this season, a success rate of 86% in LaLiga and the Champions League.

Álvaro López is matching that form with the third team in the Real Madrid hierarchy. He has 11 wins from 12, a success rate of 92%.

His side have spread those results across three competitions. They top LaLiga with seven wins and one draw, lead the Youth League after three victories, and have added the final of the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup.

Mourinho surely feels proud of one of his former young players, now making his own name in coaching, with the Portuguese among the most prominent figures he looks up to.