Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed that a large delegation from the club will travel to London for tomorrow's Ballon d'Or ceremony, with hopes high that Harry Kane will walk away with the prestigious prize.

Dreesen said the club would be thrilled to see Kane win, heaping praise on what the England striker has delivered for both Bayern and his country.

"Harry breaks records year after year, but his 73 goals with Bayern Munich and England carry special significance this time," he explained. He called the England striker "a striker with a 360-degree field of vision", a player who reads the entire pitch, runs himself into the ground and lifts his team-mates to a higher level.

In comments carried by German website merkur, he added that Kane has kept developing his game and reshaped the way the whole team plays, describing him as a world star who blends humility with class and sets a standard on and off the pitch.

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Kane was not the only name on Dreesen's lips. He also hailed France's Michael Olise, insisting he belongs among the nominees and backing him to win the Ballon d'Or one day.

For the chief executive, the sheer number of Bayern players on the shortlist reflects an exceptional season. Four of them feature among the nominees, the first time that has happened in a decade.

He also pointed to Vincent Kompany's nomination among the best coaches in the world, alongside nominations for both Bayern's women's and men's sides in the best club category, a first for the club.

Dreesen signed off by stressing that the club's delegation would head to London "with all humility, in the hope of celebrating winning one or two awards".

Victory for Kane, who is 33 years old according to the source, would make him the first Bayern Munich player to lift the Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.