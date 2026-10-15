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FBL-KSA-PROLEAGUE-NASSR-SHABABAFP
Translated by

A Gulf star at 27: Hammam Al-Hammami close to leaving Al-Shabab

Transfers
H. Al-Hammami
Al Shabab
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

Who will succeed in snatching him?

Humam Al-Hammami, the star of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", is edging closer to the exit at Saudi club Al-Shabab.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", talks between Al-Shabab and Al-Hammami over a new contract have hit the buffers, with neither side able to agree terms.

The 22-year-old's deal runs out at the end of the current season. That leaves him free to agree terms with any club next January and complete a free transfer in the summer.

Clubs in the Saudi Roshn League are circling, the paper added, with recently promoted Al-Diriyah leading the chase after coming up from the First Division.

Interest has followed the Saudi winger's standout showing at Gulf 27, where he scored once, drove Saudi Arabia to a fourth title in their history and walked away with the best player award.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Khaleej both had him on their books before his move to Al-Shabab in the summer of 2025. He has made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and setting up three more.

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