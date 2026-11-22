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Lamine Yamal and Fermín López have continued to underline their importance to Barcelona's attacking setup, with the pair playing a prominent role in the team's results this season as their partnership keeps creating goals and finding a way to opponents' goal.

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The latest figures show just how much the pair are giving Barcelona in La Liga. Yamal has 19 goal contributions to Fermín's 13, a return that reflects the range of their attacking roles and their knack for deciding games.

Yamal has played 13 matches in the competition this season, totalling 1,085 minutes. In that time he's scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists, taking him to 19 goal contributions: more than one per game.

Fermín has featured in 12 La Liga matches and played 844 minutes, scoring 8 goals and adding 5 assists for a total of 13 goal contributions.

Read also: Mbappé curse strikes Yamal, a disastrous historic record as Raphinha pays the price

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Their understanding matters even more once you look at the assists. Across all competitions this season, no player has benefited more from Yamal's assists than Fermín, with the Spanish winger setting up 4 of his goals.

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Yamal's last three assists have all gone to Fermín, according to Opta. The combination keeps cropping up in recent matches, and it gives Barcelona a source of danger they can rely on in the final third.

Read also: Inter put Thuram in a difficult position, with no guarantees the story will continue

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Fermín struck again against Villarreal on Sunday, scoring Barcelona's second goal as the Catalan side won 3-2 at Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.

The gap in their numbers reflects two different kinds of influence. Yamal leads on total goal contributions thanks to his goals and assists. Fermín's return is remarkable for the minutes he's had: 8 goals in 844.

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Barcelona have widened the gap over Real Madrid once again. Their rivals reached 33 points yesterday with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, and the Catalan side now sit top of the table on 36 points.

Read also: Catalan response to Pérez: 'If VAR had existed 100 years ago, you would have won the Champions League twice'