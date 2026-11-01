Bayern Munich are sweating on the fitness of star man Michael Olise ahead of their Champions League showdown with Atlético Madrid. The early signs, though, may offer Vincent Kompany some comfort, with the Frenchman appearing to have dodged a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Olise hurt his right knee during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund. He underwent treatment on Sunday at the Bavarian club's training ground.

So far, Bayern have said nothing officially about the nature of the injury or how long Olise might be out, nor have they decided on his involvement in the European clash. That leaves Kompany's staff waiting, if cautiously optimistic.

The German giants are set to travel to the Spanish capital to face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing L'Équipe, report that Olise will have a medical examination on Monday morning to assess his knee and judge whether he can travel to Spain and take part in the game.

Losing the winger would be a hammer blow to Bayern's hopes. The attacking department is already badly depleted, with Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Ismaël Saibari and Luis Díaz all unavailable.

Important as Olise is to Kompany, the coaching staff won't gamble on him if he isn't fully fit. Rushing him back risks worsening the injury and turning a short-term worry into a long-term crisis.