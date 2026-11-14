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Spain have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with England, after Alex Grimaldo left the team's training camp in Las Rozas due to a fever, ruling him out of head coach Luis de la Fuente's plans for the upcoming match.

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The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed that they had dropped the left-back from the squad. He has returned home to rest and shake off the flu after failing to continue training with his team-mates.

According to the Spanish federation, Grimaldo left the camp on Saturday once symptoms appeared during his spell with the national team. The coaching staff chose not to keep him with the group out of concern for his health.

His exit comes just before the clash with England, robbing De la Fuente of one of his left-back options and leaving him to make do with the players already in the squad.

The Bayer Leverkusen man couldn't finish the final session after Luis de la Fuente told him to stop training because of his condition.

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Medical staff then assessed Grimaldo and monitored him closely before the call was made to send him home to carry on his recovery away from group training.

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De la Fuente won't draft in a replacement to cover the gap. Spain will push on with their preparations using the current squad.

Marc Cucurella has emerged as the frontrunner to start at left-back against England, with Grimaldo out and no fresh face coming in.