A French club sacks its coach after a 13-0 win!

Valenciennes have sacked coach Pierre Blois, days after his side hammered first division outfit Hapark 13-0 in the fifth round of the French Cup. The win booked their place in the draw for round six. They will tackle that tie under somebody else.

An official club statement confirmed Blois has been relieved of his duties as first-team coach as of today, Monday, with Samuel Gouthals taking charge on an interim basis from the same day, assisted by Rudy Matier.

That cup romp counted for nothing. Valenciennes want a way out of their modest league form, and 13 goals against Hapark did not save the coaching staff.

Nine games into the French third division season, Valenciennes sit 15th. Two wins, two draws and five defeats have left them on 8 points, with 9 goals scored and 14 conceded. Not what anyone at the club expected.