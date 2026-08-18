Barcelona have moved closer to signing Frenchman Yoann Makoundou, the 26-year-old centre, a year after his move to the Catalan club fell through. Strong indications suggest both parties are nearing a final agreement.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", talks between Barcelona and Makoundou have reached an advanced stage and the deal is now in its final phases. It could make the Frenchman the club's tenth signing of the current transfer window.

Last summer, Barcelona came within touching distance of landing Makoundou, having earmarked him to bolster the frontline alongside Willy Hernangomez and Jan Vesely. The deal collapsed at the last moment when Monaco chose to keep the player and rely on him under Vassilis Spanoulis.

The previous two seasons saw Makoundou go out on loan to Buducnost and Turk Telekom. He then left Monaco last March and joined China's Fujian Sturgeons, where he impressed with averages of 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

His spell in China over, the Frenchman returned to Monaco on a short contract until the end of the season. He became a free agent once that deal expired, throwing his name firmly back into Barcelona's plans as they search for a new addition at the centre position, with Josh Nebo and Olek Balcerowski already among the team's options.

Barcelona's management have room to manoeuvre. The salary spending ceiling on the basketball team has risen to around 36 million euros next season, up from 28.5 million last season, handing the club extra margin to complete their moves in the market.