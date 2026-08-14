A former Saudi star: Benzema exposed Inzaghi and Al-Hilal!

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi has come under fierce attack over comments made at the press conference ahead of Friday evening's clash with Al-Faisaly in the first round of the Roshn League.

The Italian claimed he had kept Ali Al-Bulaihi away from group training because he wanted to watch the young players. That prompted former Saudi national team player Hussein Abdulghani to round on him.

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Speaking on the "Nadina" programme, Abdulghani said: "Inzaghi's words are strange and surprising to me. He says that Ali Al-Bulaihi has grown older and that he wants to give the youngsters a chance, and that is illogical given the squad he has."

He added sarcastically: "Is Benzema 20 years old, or Koulibaly 21? The coach says anything to justify excluding Al-Bulaihi, but I see that the handling of the player is not professional."

Abdulghani concluded: "Al-Bulaihi gave a lot to Al-Hilal, and the management should have satisfied him and sold him in a normal way, instead of dealing with him in this strange manner. Saudi clubs deal with the players they do not want in such an unprofessional way."