Real Oviedo sacked coach Julian Calero on Monday, just days after their 2-1 win over Cadiz. The decision ends the Spanish coach's four-month spell in charge and clears the way for Raul Gonzalez Blanco, the former Real Madrid star, to take over.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the Oviedo board have settled on Raul to succeed Calero. Jesus Martinez, president of the Pachuca group that owns the club, holds the former striker in high regard for his character, his playing career and his understanding of the game.

Raul also has a special connection to the Asturian club. His son plays for the Vetusta team.

In an official statement, Oviedo confirmed they had terminated Calero's contract, which ran until 30 June 2027, and dismissed his coaching staff. The club thanked them for their work during their time at the club.

Calero will not take charge for the next match against Girona, set for Saturday at the "Carlos Tartiere" stadium, as the board finalise the paperwork to bring in his replacement.