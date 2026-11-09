Barcelona Barcelona are doubling down on young talent. The Catalans have struck a cooperation agreement in recent days with Brazilian club Sfera FC, aiming to lure in up-and-coming players and snap up the best prospects in Brazilian football.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Barcelona and the Sao Paulo-based club have reached a five-year deal centred on the development and training of players.

The agreement hands the Catalan club priority to sign any Sfera FC player their coaches deem suited to Barcelona's philosophy and footballing identity, and capable of thriving at the Spotify Camp Nou and on European pitches.

Those chosen will move to the La Masia academy to train and undergo evaluation by Barcelona's coaches.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 08:00 VIL

In return, the Brazilian club will keep a share of these players' rights, plus a percentage of any future transfers involving them.

Deco pushed this deal over the line, along with Bojan Krkic. Barcelona's sporting director visited Sfera FC's facilities a few months ago and got a close look at the working methods and training methodology inside the club.

Deco said: "Brazil is one of the leading countries for exporting players to various parts of the world, and for that reason we strongly believe in the benefits of having a partner that enhances the process of discovering young Brazilian talents for Barcelona. In Sfera we found a modern system for discovering and developing athletes, which led us to establish this partnership that now allows us to improve the process of attracting talent and exchanging expertise".