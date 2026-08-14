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Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

A final decision: Ronaldo's status for the Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh match revealed

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
N. Al-Aqidi
A. Al Amri
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Will the Portuguese star return?

Cristiano Ronaldo's stance on featuring in Al-Nassr's Roshn League opener against Al-Fateh has emerged in the Saudi press.

The Portugal captain and his side kick off their campaign tomorrow, Saturday, hosting Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the opening round of the new season.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Ronaldo will be the first name missing from the Al-Nassr squad for the Al-Fateh clash, the result of a decision by Australian manager Ange Postecoglou.

That call follows Ronaldo's return to training yesterday, Thursday, after an absence of more than a month since Portugal's run at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico came to an end.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

He won't be the only one sitting this one out. Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri also misses out, as does goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who is nursing a shoulder injury according to the same newspaper's earlier report.

Brazilian Bento is therefore expected to start in goal against Al-Fateh, shielded by Frenchman Mohamed Simakan and Spaniard Inigo Martinez at the heart of the defence, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan leading the line.

Al-Nassr begin the new campaign chasing back-to-back titles, having claimed the Roshn League last season after a full seven-year wait.

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