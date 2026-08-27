The third-round draw for the English League Cup, the "Carabao Cup", threw up an early blockbuster: Liverpool against Tottenham. Spurs booked their place by hammering Charlton 5-1 on Wednesday.

Leeds could land a tie with Chelsea, provided the London club see off Luton Town on Thursday.

Manchester United drew Premier League opposition in Brighton. Defending champions Manchester City host Norwich.

Fleetwood, the last remaining fourth-tier side in the competition, welcome Sheffield United.

All nine Premier League teams in Europe, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland, enter the Carabao Cup at the third round.

Organisers have scheduled the matches across the weeks beginning Monday 7 and Monday 14 September to avoid a clash with the opening rounds of the Champions League and the Europa League.

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The full draw was as follows:

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester City v Norwich

Sunderland v Hull

Ipswich v Arsenal

Coventry v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Lincoln

Liverpool v Tottenham

Chelsea or Luton v Leeds

Millwall v Newcastle

Fleetwood v Sheffield United

Everton v Wolverhampton

Leyton Orient v Bradford

Reading v Brentford

Peterborough v Barnsley

West Ham v Fulham or Wimbledon