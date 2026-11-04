Kylian Mbappé has written his name into Champions League history in style, with the Real Madrid and France star reaching his first century of involvements in the competition.

Real Madrid travelled to Greece on Wednesday to face AEK Athens at the Agia Sophia Stadium in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute. Mbappé turned a low cross from Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries into an empty net for Real Madrid's second goal.

That strike, according to Opta, took the Frenchman to 100 contributions across his Champions League career, made up of 74 goals and 26 assists.

He is now the joint-second fastest player to reach the landmark, matching former Bayern Munich and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. Both got there in 102 matches.

Only one man has done it quicker. Lionel Messi reached 100 contributions in the Champions League in just 101 games.

The goal brought Mbappé another milestone too, with this becoming the sixth match in a row in which he has found the net in the competition.

At 27, he has equalled his longest such streak in Europe, having scored in six consecutive matches for former club Paris Saint-Germain between November 2021 and September 2022.