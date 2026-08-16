Kees Smit is on the radar of Europe's elite. The 20-year-old AZ Alkmaar midfielder has forced his way into contention as one of the game's brightest rising talents over the past three seasons, ever since he steered his side to the UEFA Youth League title in 2023.

That run saw AZ knock out Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, the only defeat suffered by a team then coached by Arbeloa. Los Blancos had no answer to a side that went on to lift the trophy, with Smit and Poku, now at Bayer Leverkusen, the standout stars of the competition.

Now his moment has arrived to become one of the most exciting names on the transfer market.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", speculation over the future of AZ Alkmaar's chief creator has bubbled away ever since, and particularly since last summer.

Atletico Madrid chased him in the winter window, only for AZ's board to shut the door. That refusal dashed the hopes of the Rojiblancos' coaching staff, who saw him as a future fixture on the European stage.

Smit had cemented his place as a key man at AZ after his heroics at Valdebebas, and every sign pointed to a spot in Koeman's World Cup squad. Yet the former Barcelona boss leaned on more experienced heads. Hato aside, the rest of his players were all over 24.

Xavi Hernandez has since taken the reins of the national side, at a time when few in the Netherlands could fathom why Smit was left out of the final 26-man squad for the World Cup in America.

Working alongside agent Jorge Mendes, the young AZ man is weighing up his next destination amid growing interest from the Premier League.

The English offers have not swayed him. A two-footed midfielder who breaks lines with clever combination play, Smit would rather move to Spain.

Three Spanish clubs are working behind the scenes to varying degrees: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. The Catalans, for now, are focused entirely on getting the Rodri deal over the line.

Atletico have already landed Morten Hjulmand, a player cut from similar cloth to Smit despite a more defensive bent, while Real Madrid regard their squad as settled for now, pending any exit.

Smit stays within Real's circle of interest alongside other names, though Valdebebas has yet to make any official move for the Dutchman.

Jose Mourinho, by contrast, is hunting for players in the Bernardo Silva mould, and the young Smit shifts across every central midfield role much like the Portuguese star.

Another season at AZ is not off the table. Smit would happily stay to keep developing and rack up minutes and responsibility, provided a deal is struck for a move in 2027-2028. That leaves every option open.

His price could sit around 60 million euros, a figure a long way short of the 95 million euros Liverpool may pay to sign Wharton from Crystal Palace.