A deferred dream haunts Benzema: will he return to his old home?

Karim Benzema has not given up hope of returning to his roots. The idea of pulling on an Olympique Lyonnais shirt still plays on the French striker's mind, even at 38 and with no club to his name since his contract with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia was torn up.

Karim Djaziri, Benzema's former agent, says a Lyon return has been a long-held wish for the French star, and that his ties to Saudi Arabia scuppered any move this summer.

Appearing on the programme "Rothen Club", Djaziri said: "He has thought about returning to Lyon for a long time. It is his city, his team and his club. And unlike many players, Karim has played for only two clubs, which is rare in modern football."

In comments carried by the French website "Foot Mercato", Djaziri also took aim at the Saudi football project, arguing that buying European clubs would have brought Saudi Arabia more fame than building a league of its own.

No club, no retirement announcement. The striker's future remains murky, with doubts over whether he can still go on and whether he will get to live out that Lyon dream before the curtain comes down on his career.