A dark night in Barcelona: the Catalan press opens fire after the fall in the Clasico!

The Catalan press opened fire on Barcelona's players after the 1-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou. Several of the team's stars failed to deliver, and the criticism spread across the backline, the midfield and even German coach Hansi Flick.

Nobody in the Catalan media hesitated to name those responsible. Real Madrid had exploited their opponents' mistakes and imposed their superiority, leaving a number of Barcelona players squarely in the firing line.

Joao Cancelo was among the most prominent names held to account. "El Nacional" handed the Portugal defender a harsh 4 out of 10, reckoning he looked disoriented on both sides of the defence.

"Mundo Deportivo" went slightly higher with a 5 out of 10, pointing to his struggles against Real Madrid's attacks and his limited impact going forward.

Pau Cubarsi copped it too, singled out for the move that led to Kylian Mbappe's decisive goal after Eduardo Camavinga beat him for pace.

Both "Mundo Deportivo" and "Sport" highlighted the young defender's difficulties dealing with the Royal club's attacks.

Lamine Yamal escaped nothing either. For all his attacking attempts, he couldn't make the difference.

"Sport" ruled that his performance simply wasn't enough, blaming a lack of consistency and his failure to leave a real mark on the Clasico.

Pedri, by contrast, grew into the game after the break. He supplied the decisive pass for Raphinha's equaliser, having watched Barcelona struggle to impose their rhythm in the first half.

Radio station "Cadena SER" praised the dominance of Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. The pair snuffed out the threat of Pedri and Rodri and took control of midfield.

Flick did not escape the fallout. Barcelona could not impose their usual style, the press lacked precision, and the substitutions failed to change the course of the match.