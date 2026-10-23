Gerard Martin has written a new chapter in his Barcelona story. The defender held down a starting spot in the toughest European test of the season, away to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, and he did it without being anywhere near 100%.

It all began at La Cartuja, where the young defender was forced off. The medical tests cleared him of any muscular injury, but the strain of two games in a single week left the technical staff anxious and cautious.

Right up to the last moment before the Paris match, Hansi Flick and his medical team wrestled with the decision over whether to risk him. In the end, the player's own determination and commitment settled it and won him a place in the starting line-up.

An epic at the Parc des Princes

Still carrying some pain and far from fully fit, Gerard refused to sit out the clash with the two-time European champions, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

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Barcelona put in a strong performance but lost. The one bright spot was their defender, who shone in one of the most competitive matches on the continent. In just two and a half seasons he has banked the experience of playing on world football's harshest stages.

The numbers tell the story. Gerard was an impenetrable wall against one of the strongest attacking lines on the planet: 14 ball recoveries, just one loss of possession, four loose balls won and two fouls earned.

Best of all, per the newspaper, he won every single ground and aerial duel, and completed 58 passes at a 92% success rate. A complete performance, defensively and offensively.

The sixth test against Real Madrid

Barcelona now count down the final hours to the season's first Clasico, and barring any surprise, Gerard Martin starts again on Sunday.

It will be the sixth time the defender has faced Real Madrid in just three seasons, a figure that captures exactly how much the coaches trust him.

His last meeting with them came in the match that all but sealed the title last season, when he played 10 decisive minutes. His unforgettable display, though, arrived in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, when he completely shut down the threat of Brazilian Rodrygo.

A deserved renewal: a reward for determination

None of this has gone unnoticed in the offices of the sporting management. Having passed 100 appearances with the first team in just two years, Gerard Martin has become one of the pillars of Flick's project.

Sporting director Deco is working behind the scenes to offer the player a new contract, according to club sources, a reward for his striking progress and commitment. The defender's last deal was signed in January 2025 and runs until 2028, but the management reckon what he is delivering now merits fresh terms that reflect his status as a cornerstone of Barcelona's defensive future.



