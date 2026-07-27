A clear message: Salem Al-Dawsari settles the debate over his departure from Al-Hilal

Salem Al-Dawsari has made his decision. Al-Hilal's captain has settled his future during the summer window, refusing to entertain a single offer that would take him away from "the Boss". He wants to stay put until further notice.

According to Arriyadiyah newspaper, Al-Dawsari has shut the door on every attempt to negotiate a transfer this summer, even with just a year left on his Al-Hilal deal.

The paper reckons the captain is holding out for January, when he can enter his free period and start weighing up the offers on the table before making the call that best suits him.

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His stance arrives while he's still recovering from the injury that ruled him out of Al-Hilal's pre-season. Al-Dawsari is determined to focus fully on returning to the pitch and rebuilding his fitness.

Last season told its own story. The 34-year-old featured in 35 matches across all competitions, racking up 2,447 minutes, 10 goals and 10 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Few players sit higher in Al-Hilal's modern pantheon. Al-Dawsari has pulled on the shirt 484 times, scoring 141 goals and setting up 106 more, and he keeps adding to a legacy that ranks him among the most influential names in the club's history.