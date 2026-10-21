A Catalan newspaper: Paris paid a heavy price against Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain came away with a precious 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, but it was not a victory without casualties. The French side paid a heavy price in injuries, losing three players during the third-round clash of the continental tournament's league phase.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" shone a light on the physical losses suffered by Luis Enrique's side against Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé left the pitch in the first half, before Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both followed him after the break. The injuries have become a source of concern inside the Parisian club despite the three points.





Dembélé leaves in the first half

Barely 20 minutes had passed before Dembélé suffered a muscular problem during a solo run. He set off in a race for the ball before putting his hand on the back of his left leg, specifically the hamstring area.

The Frenchman quickly realised the seriousness of the situation. He stopped running and raised his hand asking to be substituted, leaving the pitch in the first half unable to continue.

Marquinhos and Kvaratskhelia follow him

Two fresh blows struck Paris Saint-Germain in the second half. Marquinhos felt pains that forced him off the pitch, while Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took a knock during the match.

The nature of the two injuries and their seriousness still await medical assessment, which will determine the scale of the damage and how long the players are likely to be absent.

Luis Enrique's technical staff now await the results of medical examinations on all three players, with every squad member crucial during the upcoming phase of the season.

The Parisian side got the job done against Barcelona, but the three injuries imposed a heavy price. The physical loss stands as the most prominent concern for Luis Enrique after a European night from which his side came away with the points, but not a full squad.











