A Catalan newspaper launches accusations: the figures reveal a refereeing advantage for Real Madrid over Barcelona

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The Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, close to Barcelona, has opened the file on the refereeing disparities between the two clubs, drawing on the figures for errors recorded during the first third of the Spanish La Liga season, considering that the data clearly favours Real Madrid compared to its Catalan rival.

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Barcelona and Real Madrid are locked in a fierce battle for the top of La Liga. The Catalan side lead the table on 33 points, three clear of Real Madrid, who edged the latest Clasico 2-1 at the "Spotify Camp Nou" on 25 October.

Yet "Mundo Deportivo" believe the contest between the two is anything but balanced when it comes to fouls, pointing to a significant gap in the figures that favours Real Madrid.

The numbers the newspaper highlights tell their own story. Barcelona have been awarded only 122 fouls, the second-lowest tally in the Spanish league, ahead only of Real Sociedad on 113.

Referees have called 130 fouls against Barcelona, leaving them eight in the red. That comes despite the side topping the possession charts in the competition, meaning the ball stays at their players' feet longer than anyone else's.

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171 fouls for Real Madrid, against 102 against them

Real Madrid's figures look nothing like it. The Royal club have been awarded 171 fouls, the most in the Spanish league, while only 102 have gone against them.

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That leaves Real Madrid with a positive difference of 69 fouls, the disparity on which the Catalan newspaper builds its questions about refereeing standards between the two poles of Spanish football.

One case in particular sparked controversy: the penalty awarded to Kylian Mbappe against Racing, before the technical refereeing committee "CTA" later confirmed the decision was an error. Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid's coach, described the incident as a "small penalty".

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Bellingham leads, Lamine Yamal outside the top ten

The disparity runs deeper than the team totals. It extends to the list of players most fouled.

Jude Bellingham tops that list with 31 fouls, and three more Real Madrid players sit in the top ten: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior on 23 each, with Arda Guler on 21.

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Lamine Yamal, by contrast, sits thirteenth on only 20 fouls. The newspaper notes that he is the best dribbler in the Spanish league and one of the players who most seeks out individual duels with defenders.

Strikingly, Lamine Yamal is the only Barcelona player anywhere in the top 50 for fouls suffered. Three of the team's players appear among those who commit the most: Fermin Lopez with 16 fouls, Lamine Yamal and Javi Espart on 13 each.

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The Clasico, the example the newspaper cites

The Catalan newspaper reaches for the latest Clasico as its model for the discrepancy in how fouls are called between the two teams.

Marc Cucurella committed several fouls on Lamine Yamal during the match without referee Martinez Munuera stepping in, the paper points out, while a dubious foul went against Lamine Yamal himself during one of the duels with the full-back.

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Then there is the challenge by Aurelien Tchouameni that left Javi Espart injured, which the newspaper insists the referee failed to punish.

The Clasico finished with 15 fouls called against Barcelona and 11 against Real Madrid, even though the Royal club ran out 2-1 winners.

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Those figures drag the refereeing issue back to the heart of the battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the Catalan press fixing on the gulf in fouls awarded to each side.

The numbers alone prove nothing, though. Deliberate bias cannot be read off a table, since fouls hinge on playing style, where challenges happen, possession and the number of individual duels. From the Catalan newspaper's angle, the 69-foul swing in Real Madrid's favour is simply a fresh piece of ammunition in the row over how referees treat the two giants.