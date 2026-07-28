A "casual remark" as the starting point: Ilkay Gündogan reveals interesting plan by Pep Guardiola

"I still have very close ties to Nuremberg because the club obviously still means a great deal to me. I am very grateful to the club and the city. Of course I can imagine returning one day, in whatever role," Gündogan said in an interview with Sky. "Whether that is one or two years as a player, or as an official, coach. Anything is possible."









The 35-year-old midfielder did, however, admit: "If I am being completely honest, I am not particularly keen to play in the second division again, although it is a very demanding league. I have great respect for this league. But you also have to see where I still am right now. I am at a club who play in the Champions League and I feel very, very comfortable at this level."

Gündogan made his breakthrough in professional football at Nuremberg before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2011 at the age of 20. After successful years at Manchester City and a spell at FC Barcelona, he moved to Galatasaray in 2025. Nuremberg, meanwhile, have been stuck in the second tier for years.

Ilkay Gündogan reveals Pep Guardiola's special plan

So far, Gündogan has scored two goals and provided five assists in 38 competitive appearances for the Turkish top club. His contract runs until 2027. "At the moment I do not want to plan beyond this year at all," said Gündogan. "As things stand, I would like to carry on, gladly with Gala as well, because I feel very comfortable here."

A different option could soon open up for Gündogan. As he revealed, his long-time coach Pep Guardiola is considering him as a possible assistant. Last year, Guardiola made "a casual remark" about it: "He said that I should play for a few more years and then become his assistant coach at some point, but now that he does not have a job yet, we will have to wait and see."

Guardiola was most recently linked with becoming Italy's national coach, but the move fell through. "In the end, that is good for me as well, so that I do not have to make that decision yet," said Gündogan, who has already completed his B coaching licence. In principle, a future as Guardiola's assistant is "an option that I can very well imagine".